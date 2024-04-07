INDIA bloc a ‘conglomeration of corrupt parties’, alleges BJP president J.P. Nadda

April 07, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The entire Opposition INDIA bloc is a ‘conglomeration of only corrupt parties’ striving to save their dynasty and families from the corrupt practices which they had done, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda claimed at a Lok Sabha election campaign in Ariyalur on Sunday.

According to him, leaders of the INDIA bloc were either in jail or out on bail and the style of working of the INDIA bloc was to ‘save corrupt persons’.

Campaigning for the BJP Chidambaram (Reserved) candidate P. Karthiyayini, Mr. Nadda said Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidambaram and his son and sitting MP Karthi Chidambaram were on bail, while Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and some of his Cabinet colleagues were in jail.

Naming leaders of the Congress, the National Conference (NC), the RJD, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), he alleged they were all family parties which were striving to save their dynasty and family members.

On the other hand, he contended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying his best to fight corruption, while the INDIA bloc’s style of working was to ‘save the corrupt persons’. According to him, NC leader Farooq Abdullah was involved in an alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scandal, RJD’s Lalu Yadav in fodder and land for jobs scams, while SP’s Akhilesh Yadav was involved in laptop and food grains cases. The Ministers of Trinamool Congress were in jail, while Mr. Kejriwal was in jail in the alleged liquor scam.

In his view, the DMK stood for “Dynasty, Money Swindling and Katta Panchayat (holding kangaroo courts)”. The BJP leader claimed Mr. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi had committed ‘corrupt practices’ and had ‘amassed assets’ beyond their income. Alleging that Tamil Nadu’s development under the “corrupt DMK regime” was at stake, Mr. Nadda said the DMK government should be thrown out of power.

Claiming the BJP stood for the revival of Tamil culture and language, Mr. Nadda alleged that the DMK and the Congress were bent on destroying Tamil culture. The country under Mr. Modi had witnessed a big leap in development and was the fifth largest economy in the world today, he said and listed out various schemes implemented by the BJP government for the welfare of farmers, poorer sections of society and women.