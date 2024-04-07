Modi has special affection for TN, says Nadda

April 07, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KARUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special affection for Tamil Nadu and the government headed by him had allocated funds amounting to several crores to the State for various schemes, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda said on Sunday.

Addressing an election meeting here in support of the BJP Karur Lok Sabha constituency candidate V. V. Senthil Nathan, Mr. Nadda said Mr. Modi had doubled the funds for health infrastructure besides allocating ₹10,436 crore for rural development for Tamil Nadu this year. Mr. Modi had increased the amount under the devolution of funds to Tamil Nadu by three fold. Similarly, the grant-in-aid to Tamil Nadu had been increased four times, Mr. Nadda said.

The Railway Budget had increased allocation for Tamil Nadu by seven times and the State had been given 11 new medical colleges. Mr. Modi had given ₹3,770 crore for the Chennai Metro Rail, Mr. Nadda said.

Stating that electronic manufacturing in the country had increased by six fold, Mr. Nadda said exports had risen by ₹70,000 crore. Mobile phones were now being made in India and the country was the third largest automobile market in the world today.

The Prime Minister had taken care of every section of society, including tribal people, dalits, and farmers by implementing various schemes aimed at their welfare because of which 25 crore people were now above the poverty line. Citing International Money Fund, Mr. Nadda said the extreme poverty in India had reduced to less than 1%.