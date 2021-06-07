Increase testing, says Kamaraj

Former Minister and Nannilam MLA R. Kamaraj on Monday urged the government to increase the number of tests conducted to ascertain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Talking to reporters at Thiruveezhimalai Primary Health Centre, he claimed that a large number of positive cases were reported in delta districts during the current second wave.

Urging the government to handle the situation deftly as done by the previous regime, he said increasing the number of tests was the need of the hour and infected patients should be treated at hospitals in order to prevent the spread of the infection.

Demanding that home quarantine be dispensed with, Mr. Kamaraj also exhorted the State government to get adequate number of vaccines released to Tamil Nadu by the Union Government in the interest of the public. Earlier, he inspected a 30-bed ward set up at the PHC.

Responding to a query from reporters with regard to allegation of corruption levelled against him by Arappor Iyakkam on finalising tender for procurement of cereals, he said such charges levelled earlier had already been absolved in courts of law.