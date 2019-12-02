Ilanthalir awards presented

The Ilanthalir 2019 Excellence Awards were presented to the winners of various competitions held during the ‘Ilanthalir 2019 – Children’s Festival’ in connection with the Children’s Day and the World Heritage Week Celebrations from November 27.

The awards were presented during the valedictory function of the festival held on December 1 evening at the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, where the competitions were conducted.

While the best individual award for overall performance was given to Vairavel Parameswaran of Indian Council for Child Welfare, Thanjavur, the best institution award went to Mount Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai, according to an official release from the Kalai Aayam Foundation and INTACH, Thanjavur Chapter, which organised the festival in association with the South Zone Cultural Centre and the Department of Art and Culture, Tamil Nadu Government.

This event was organised mainly to popularise our rich cultural heritage among the children.

More than 1,000 students from schools in various districts participated in the five-day festival, the release added.