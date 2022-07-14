IIM-Tiruchi initiates programme for TAFE managers
Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi initiated a Management Development Programme for Managers of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) earlier this week.
The programme is designed for managers to aid their learning of business management skills, K. S. Manikandan, Programme Director, said.
At the inaugural session, IIM-Tiruchi Director Pawan Kumar Singh spoke about the importance of re-schooling and the inclination to learn at all stages of life. He also emphasized on the need for long-term strategic learning within secondary sector organisations like TAFE.
Muthukumar Thanu, president and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, TAFE, said managers should strive to enable others' perform, understand their business holistically, and develop quality or resilience.
