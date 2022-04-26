IIM-Tiruchi inaugurates third batch of PGCBAA

TIRUCHI

Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, inaugurated the third Batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications (PGCBAA) earlier this week.

The 13-month programme is for professionals with work experience across fields who wish to study data deeper by framing meaningful questions and addressing it with analysis.

Of the 113 participants, more than 50 are from IT background, said Programme Director Godwin Tennyson.

In his inaugural address, Pradeep Gulipalli, Co-Founder and Chief Delivery Officer, Tiger Analytics, said grooming talent in Artificial Intelligence was essential. Explaining the science of analysis, starting with data in numbers, audio, and speech, he explained the how analysis was undertaken with statistics, heuristics, and visualisation.

Finally, decisions were made for pricing and promotion, customer journey, fraud protection, and many more facets of the business, Mr. Pradeep said, and explored the different types of analytics like risk analytics and marketing analytics.

Director of IIM Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh said learning happens as much because of teachers, colleagues and peers as from one's hard work and life experience. He advocated questioning of the teaching. Knowledge must have practical application.

Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder and MD, Jaro Education, said professionals who were masters of their domain would have to be the jack of all others as well. Upskilling programmes must be perpetual.