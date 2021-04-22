IIM-Tiruchi begins classes for second batch of e-GMP

Classes have begun for the second batch of 160 students admitted for the Post Graduate Certificate in Executive General Management Programme (e-GMP) at the Indian Institute of Management- Tiruchi on a device-to-device mode.

The year-long program to be offered in association with Jaro Education, delivery partner, envisages enabling working professionals to understand the purpose and key functionalities of the organisation, to gauge knowledge of contemporary business topics and cross functional view of an organisation, to develop both perspective and managerial skills and to equip with analytical tools, techniques and frameworks required to make cross functional, integrated management decisions.

M. Deepak Row, Group CFO and Chief Strategy Officer, Suguna Holdings, the chief guest for the inaugural of the second batch, highlighted opportunities in store and emphasised on four aspects: developing insight into problems and solving them; building relationship with people and networking with as many people as possible; being ready to take risks in life and career; and being very disciplined while executing the work.

Abhinav Kumar Singh, vice-president and India Lead - Wholesale Client Business, Asset Management, HSBC, elaborated on the importance of the risk management in industry.

The Director of IIM, Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh, stressed on the importance of striving towards attaining clarity in concepts with the help of faculty members and batch mates. He also shared that IQ (intelligence quotient – clarity of concepts), EQ (emotional quotient – how to deal with people and self), S1Q (social quotient) and S2Q (Spiritual quotient) were important for evolving into a holistic person.

Sanjay Salunkhe of Jaro Education exhorted the participants to focus on all functional areas for best decision making in a business setting.