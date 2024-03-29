GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-T expands infrastructure to meet growing needs

Two new hostels are among the facilities to be added to the campus in Chinna Suriyur village

March 29, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) is upgrading its infrastructure with the addition of new classrooms, hostels and sports facilities, director Pawan Kumar Singh has said.

“We shifted to our current campus from National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) in 2017, but by 2021, we realised that we our infrastructure was being strained by our growing needs. So we have built two new 80-seater classrooms, and six more are under construction. I think they will serve us well until 2030,” Mr. Singh said speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the institute’s convocation ceremony on March 30.

He added that construction of a hostel with 330 single rooms will begin within a few weeks. “Two floors of this building could be used to accommodate senior executives of management development programmes,” he said

Apart from this, IIM-T will be improving its outdoor sports arena, with new playgrounds for students and children of faculty staying on the campus. “Our three indoor badminton courts, swimming pool and gymnasium, are already in use. We are also in the process of enhancing the capacity of our mess facilities to cater to the growing demand,” Mr. Singh said.

The summer and final placements of IIM-T students this year closed on a high note, with approximately 17 recruiting companies returning to the campus. The cost to company (CTC) offers were considerably high, in the range of up to ₹24 lakh per year, he said.

