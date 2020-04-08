If it is yellow, you can venture out for shopping on Monday and Thursday at Tiruverambur

In an effort to ensure personal distancing in 20 village panchayats falling under the Tiruverambur sub division at a time when prohibitory orders were in place, Tiruchi Rural Police has undertaken an initiative involving distribution of cards of different colours to every family specifying the dates on which they can come out to buy essential commodities and to attend anyemergencies.

Ahead of introducing the initiative, the Tiruchi Rural Police convened a meeting with the heads of the 20 village panchayats to ascertain their suggestion and views in this regard.

Upon obtaining positive feedback from the panchayat heads, the police printed three different cards of varying colours — yellow, pink and light green — specifying the days on which the residents can venture out using them at the specified timings.

Police sources said families in possession of yellow cards could venture out on Monday and Thursday. Those with pink cards could go out on Tuesday and Friday and for the light green card holders it was on Wednesday and Saturday.

Permission would not be accorded to venture out on Sunday except under extreme emergency cases.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruverambur sub division Y. Suresh Kumar convened a meeting with heads of 20 village panchayats on Wednesday and gave away the cards of different colours to them.

About 46,000 cards had been printed and provided to every family settled in the 20 panchayats, the DSP said.

The police would ask for the cards when residents ventured out. The police personnel would make a mention about the time in the card carried by the public while venturing out to buy essentialcommodities. The card could be used only once in a day.

The whole idea of putting in place the initiative was to ensure personal distancing in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and bring about strict compliance for the prohibitory orders, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

The card would be valid from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the specified days and could be used only by those in the age group 18 – 60 years.

Those carrying the cards should wear mask. Those coming on two-wheelers carrying the card should wear helmet and be in possession of the vehicle documents.

The police made it clear action would be initiated against those venturing out in the respective panchayats even with the cards but without any valid reason. The system would be in vogue till such time the prohibitory orders were in force.

The village heads would distribute the cards to the residents in their respective panchayats. During the meeting with the village heads on Wednesday, the police drove home the importance of strict adherence to precautionary measures and ensure hygiene in the respective panchayats.

Depending on the feedback of this initiative put in place as per the direction of the higher authorities, a decision to extend it to other police sub divisions in the district would be examined.

The Tiruchi Rural Police has in its jurisdiction five sub divisions: Tiruverambur, Lalgudi, Musiri, Jeeyapuram and Manapparai.