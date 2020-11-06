Tiruchirapalli

Idol ‘replaced’

The Idol Wing police are pursuing a complaint of ‘replacement of old idol with a new one’ at Sri Kasi Viswanathar Temple at Muthambalpuram in Orathanadu taluk.

According to sources, the Executive Officer of the temple, G. Suresh, recently verified the inventory of idols and found that a Siva idol did not match with the old photograph in the temple records where it was mentioned that 60 stone idols and 24 ‘panchaloka’ idols belonged to this temple.

Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Idol Wing police. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Muthuraja, registered a case and visited the temple on Friday to start inquiry.

