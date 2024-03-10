GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds flock Samayapuram temple for Poochorithal festival

March 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees carrying flowers to the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple near Tiruchi on Sunday.

Devotees carrying flowers to the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple near Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A large number of devotees offered flowers to Goddess Mariamman at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Sunday on the occasion of the Poochorithal festival.

The festival began early in the day with temple authorities and others carrying flowers in baskets.  Devotees will offer flowers to the Goddess on the next three Sundays as well.

The festival marks the commencement of the holy fast (Pachai Pattini Viratham) by Goddess Mariamman for 28 days starting from the last Sunday of the Tamil month Maasi for the welfare of the people.  During the 28-day fasting, buttermilk, paanakam,thullu maavu, and tender coconut water will be offered to the Goddess, said the temple authorities.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.