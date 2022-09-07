House of woman arrested for killing school boy ransacked 

Intruders gained entry into the locked house and destroyed furniture

Intruders gained entry into the locked house and destroyed furniture

The house of a woman, who was arrested on charges of poisoning to death a eighth-standard boy due to jealousy over his academic excellence over her daughter in Karaikal, was ransacked on Tuesday morning.

The police, sources said, are yet to establish the identity of the intruders who had gained entry into the locked house at Vettaikaranveedhi and caused destruction to the furniture and other belongings.

The Karaikal town police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the house owner.

The woman, Sahayarani Victoria, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.