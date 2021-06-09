Tiruchirapalli

Hospital staff suspended for administering vaccine

The Health Department has placed a hospital worker under suspension for administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Primary Health Centre at Regunathapuram in Karambakudi block in the district recently.

Health officials said the hospital worker was not permitted to administer injection as per protocol. The incident occurred on June 4.

An official press release issued by Deputy Director-Health Services (in-charge), Aranthangi, P. Vijay Kumar said vaccination was being administered at the PHC with Dr. Divyabharathi, nurse Stella Mary and hospital worker C. Selvam on duty. The nurse administered the vaccine to seven persons in the morning, while the hospital worker inoculated one person.

Based on a complaint, an inquiry was conducted and the hospital worker was placed under suspension. Disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the nurse and an explanation sought from the doctor, the release added.


