Holy gifts from Srirangam temple sent to Tirupati

Holy gifts were sent from Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam to the Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala on Friday in connection with the ‘Aanivara Aasthanam’ celebration at Tirumala temple scheduled on Sunday.

It is an annual thanksgiving event as the idol of Sri Namperumal belonging to the Srirangam temple was kept in safe custody at Tirumala for nearly 40 years during the Muslim invasion.

The holy gifts in the form of silk ‘vastrams’ meant for Lord Venkatachalapathy and Goddess Alarmel Mangai Thaayar, garlands, fruits and dry fruits were kept on display at the Sri Renga Vilasa Mandapam within the temple premises. The holy gifts would presented to the Tirupati temple authorities on Sunday by the Srirangam temple officials. Srirangam temple officials would carry the gifts to Tirumala from here on Saturday.