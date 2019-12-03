HMs conducting review meetings

TIRUCHI

Headmasters of government higher secondary schools (where cluster resource centres function), who have been vested with the responsibility of overseeing the academic and overall progress of primary and middle schools in their surrounding areas, have started conducting review meetings.

The heads of these government higher secondary schools will, henceforth, function as visiting authorities, and have been empowered to convene meetings of heads of elementary, middle and high schools in cluster-wise geographic jurisdictions.

By introducing this change, the school education department has reduced the role of Block Educational Officers. Earlier, BEOs used to be the visiting authority for elementary and middle schools. Henceforth, their duties will be confined to disbursal of salaries and maintaining service registers, department sources said.

Vacancies for the post of BEO are being filled through direct recruitment for 50 percent and promotion from the post of Middle School Head for the remaining 50%. The TRB, in its recent notification invited applications from eligible candidates for filling 97 BEO vacancies under Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service rules. Candidates with minimum qualification of a graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History, and Geography as major subjects from a recognised university, along with B.Ed. degree obtained from a recognised university, are eligible for the post.

Senior teachers of government middle schools say the charm of the BEO post will diminish if the power of visiting authority is taken away. The BEO post was created in the place of AEEO after the revamp of the school administration system by doing away with the posts of District Elementary Educational Officers and Inspectors of Matriculation Schools, which were in the DEO cadre.

Instead, the number of educational districts were increased for better administration and DEOs were vested with the responsibility of inspecting all the schools at the level of educational districts and the AEEOs whose posts were converted into BEOs were instructed to monitor the academic activities of all schools at the block level.

However, there were some practical difficulties in BEOs, with relatively lesser qualifications and experience, wielding administrative control over heads of high and higher secondary schools. The new system of higher secondary school heads functioning as visiting authorities is being seen as a solution for decentralised administration.

The apprehension of teacher associations is that the BEO post, the only promotional care for heads of panchayat union middle schools, will be scrapped in due course.

“Dilution of the responsibility for the BEO post is the first sign that the cadre will be done away with,” a functionary of a welfare association for elementary level teachers said.