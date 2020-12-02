HIV-affected toppers awarded

World AIDS Day observed in central region

Counsellors and lab technicians of the District AIDS Control Prevention and Control Unit, who rendered meritorious service towards prevention and control of HIV, were felicitated by Collector S. Sivarasu here on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivarasu observed that this year’s theme of World AIDS Day was ‘Global solidarity-shared responsibility’ and it was imperative for officials of all government departments to work unitedly and share the responsibility to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Mr. Sivarasu disclosed that there were 35 integrated counselling and testing centres functioning in government hospitals and primary health centres in the district. Apart from conducting free tests for HIV, the centres were also engaged in raising awareness ofn AIDS prevention. Besides, 55 PHCs in the district were equipped to conduct HIV tests. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) was being offered through two ART centres at Tiruchi and Manapparai Government Hospitals. The district conducted 9,511 viral load tests on positive persons undergoing ART and this was highest in the country.

Mr. Sivarasu also urged officials and volunteers to raise awareness among people of COVID-19 too and on the importance of wearing face masks and personal distancing.

In Karur, Collector S. Malarvizhi distributed cash prizes to public examination toppers among HIV-affected students in the district.

In Perambalur, Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya also handed out cash prizes to toppers among HIV-affected students in Plus Two and SSLC examinations.