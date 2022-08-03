Hepatitis-B vaccination camp for healthcare workers
A week-long Hepatitis-B vaccination camp for healthcare workers began at Dr .Ramanathan Hospital here on Tuesday.
It has been proposed to vaccinate around 100 healthcare workers free of cost at the camp organised on the eve of World Hepatitis Day by the Health and Hygiene Outreach Trust, Thanjavur with the support of Indian Medical Association, Thanjavur, according to an official release.
