Tiruchirapalli

Health camp for ration shop employees

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar inspecting a health camp in Pudukottai on Sunday.

PUDUKOTTAI

A health screening camp was conducted for 55 employees of ration shops run by the Cooperative Department in Pudukottai town area on Sunday in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar joined Collector P.Uma Maheswari in inspecting the camp conducted in the first phase.

The Minister said steps had been taken to organise similar health screening camps for over 650 ration shop employees working across the district in 995 shops under the Cooperative Department.

These camps would be held at the respective primary health centre and government hospital in the district, a press release said.

The Minister said zinc and multi-vitamin tablets had been given to 400 sanitary workers serving in the Pudukottai municipal limits.

He appealed to the public to fully follow the precautionary measures announced by the State government to prevent the spread of the viral disease and protect themselves.

