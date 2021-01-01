Tiruchirapalli

Guided meditation on virtual mode

THANJAVUR

A guided meditation on the virtual mode will form part of final day events of the three-day online spiritual initiation - “Reset, Refresh, Re-Heart” organised by Heartfulness Institute from December 31.

According to sources, the guided meditation would be conducted by Reverent Daaji, Global Guide, Heartfulness Institute wherein the participants could experience live the Divine Energy called “pranahuthi”, according to Institute sources. The twenty-minute session could be watched by logging on to http://Hfn.link/refresh2021 from 6 p.m. on Saturday.

