Project to convert Aadhanur village panchayat in to ‘green village’ launched

An ambitious project to convert Aadhanur village panchayat as a ‘green village’ was launched by Green Needa, an organisation in Needamangalam in association with NSS cadre of Rajagopalaswamy Government Arts College, Mannargudi and Amirthahara Trust, on Saturday.

It has been proposed to plant around 1,000 saplings in the village panchayat. The NSS cadre, and the Green Needa volunteers would plant about 2,000 saplings at appropriate places in the district where green cover improvement was the need of the hour over the next two years, said founder of Green Needa G. Rajavelu.

Former MLA P. Rajamanickam launched the project by planting a sapling at the Samathuvapuram premises at Aadhanur.

Feb 9, 2020

