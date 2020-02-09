Project to convert Aadhanur village panchayat in to ‘green village’ launched

An ambitious project to convert Aadhanur village panchayat as a ‘green village’ was launched by Green Needa, an organisation in Needamangalam in association with NSS cadre of Rajagopalaswamy Government Arts College, Mannargudi and Amirthahara Trust, on Saturday.
It has been proposed to plant around 1,000 saplings in the village panchayat. The NSS cadre, and the Green Needa volunteers would plant about 2,000 saplings at appropriate places in the district where green cover improvement was the need of the hour over the next two years, said founder of Green Needa G. Rajavelu.
Former MLA P. Rajamanickam launched the project by planting a sapling at the Samathuvapuram premises at Aadhanur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.