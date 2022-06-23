Govt. to construct memorial-cum-museum in memory of Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman at Pudukottai

The State government’s decision to build a memorial-cum-museum in memory of Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman of Pudukottai Samasthanam in Pudukottai Town has buoyed residents of the town even as the centenary celebrations of the erstwhile king began here on Thursday.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin made an announcement in this regard on Wednesday stating that the memorial-cum-museum was to be constructed to recall the great services of the erstwhile Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman for the benefit of the people and for his simplicity.

Mr. Stalin said Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman occupied a special place during his rule by creating facilities in various areas such as agriculture, transport, agriculture and irrigation for the benefit of the people of Pudukottai. Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman had given his palace measuring 99.9 acres in Pudukottai Town in deference to a request from the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for establishing the District Collectorate when Pudukottai was created as a separate district in 1974.

As a mark of gratitude and respect to Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman, the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi opened the statue of the late King in March 2000 and named the District Collectorate as ‘Mannar Rajagopala Tondaiman Maaligai’, Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

In a congratulatory message issued on Thursday on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman, Mr. Stalin said the Pudukottai Samasthanam had a rich and long tradition of around 300 years starting from 1639.

The contributions and services rendered by the Tondaiman kings was immeasurable. It was befitting to recall the services rendered by Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman and his simplicity during his 100th birth anniversary, Mr.Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister S. Regupathy garlanded the statue of Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman at the Collectorate and offered floral tributes on Thursday on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Mr. Regupathy said the construction of the memorial-cum-museum would begin soon. Collector Kavitha Ramu, district administration officials, former Mayor of Tiruchi Sarubala Tondaiman and family members of the late king participated.

The organising committee has organised a four-day celebrations which started on Thursday. The function would feature a host of events including exhibition at the Town Hall on Tondaiman rulers.