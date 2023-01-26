Government school teachers trained to impart hygiene education 

January 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - KARAIKAL

Teachers of government school were trained to impart hygiene education to children by Gramalaya, Tiruchi-based NGO, through a project supported by Reckitt India, under the aegis of ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’.

The project envisages providing hygiene education to primary and middle school children in five Southern States and Goa. In Tamil Nadu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Pohhamozhi launched the programme at Madurai last November. During the same month, the training was initiated in Puducherry by Education Minister Namachivayam.

According to Sampathraj, State Project Coordinator of Gramalaya, the aim of the project is to reach 2,40,628 children in a year.

Chief Educational Officer of Karaikal K. Rajasekaran initiated the programme attended by 50 teachers.

The training programme encompassed group discussion on various hygiene-centric matters. The plan for establishing Hygiene corners with hygiene products and creation of Soap banks at schools by the students and the teachers was discussed.