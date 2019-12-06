Good Samaritan creates ripples by selling onions at ₹60 a kg

THANJAVUR

A resident of Kumbakonam created ripples by selling onions for ₹60 per kg over the past two days in the town.

Residents of Banathurai South Street and adjoining streets were surprised on Thursday evening when they came to know that ‘Bellary’ onion is being sold by a person residing in the same area at a price of ₹60 per kg when the variety’s price was hovering around ₹100 a kg in the retail markets.

A large number of people who lined up in front of the house of Ramamurthy of Banathurai South Street on Thursday returned empty handed as the ‘sale’ was over in flash. Ramamurthy had procured around 50 kg from the local wholesale market at a price little lesser than the market price of ₹100 on Thursday.

On the second day, Ramamurthy commenced the sales around noon and as expected it was over within a few minutes. Ramamurthy said that he had bought a similar quantity of onions from the wholesale dealer at the same price he bought on Thursday and sold them at a price of ₹60 per kg at his house as “service to the public”

When enquired about this sale of onions at a price far below the regular market price, the Kumbakonam traders’ association members dismissed the sale of onions by Ramamurthy as a ‘stunt’ made with an eye on the forthcoming civic body poll, citing his political background.

However, the general public seem to be eager that Ramamurthy should continue this sales at least for another few days. While it was sold at ₹100 per kg on Wednesday, the price went down to ₹80 the next day at a few markets in Thanjavur district and increased to ₹100 on Friday.