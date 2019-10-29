Good rainfall in Tiruchi, delta

Heavy rain pounded several parts of Tiruchi district on Tuesday following sharp overnight showers.

Several parts of the district, including the city, received spells of sharp showers even as the sky remained overcast right through the day. Some of the arterial roads in the city were inundated due to heavy rain in the afternoon. The Central Bus Stand too was inundated for some time.

There was widespread overnight rain in the district. Places such as Lalgudi, Pullampadi, Samayapuram, Musiri, Manapparai, and Marungapuri received moderate rainfall.

There was widespread rainfall in the delta region, with Tiruvarur receiving the maximum of 71.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Manalmedu (64.20), Ayyampettai (64) Valangaiman (58.4) Manjalaru (53), Thirukkattupalli (41), Kumbakonam (40), Mayiladuthurai (38), Sirkazhi (35.60) Papanasam (32.80) and Meemisal (48.20) also recorded heavy rain during the same period.