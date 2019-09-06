Tiruchirapalli

Gold concealed by air passenger in rectum seized

TIRUCHI

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Friday seized gold totally weighing 732 grams smuggled by an air passenger at the international airport here on Friday.

The passenger Anvar Khan, 29, of S.P. Pattinam in Ramanathapuram district arrived here from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight when the Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials on suspicion detained him.

Airport sources said the passenger had concealed 552 grams of gold of 24 carat purity in the rectum and an unfinished gold chain weighing 180 grams in his innerwear. The value of the seized gold was put at ₹ 28.23 lakh. Anvar Khan was arrested.

