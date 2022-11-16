Global Roadshow on ‘Project Construction Equipment’ for upcoming CBRPL Project

November 16, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) conducted a Global Roadshow 2022 here earlier this week for the upcoming nine MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) grassroot mega refinery and petrochemicals complex.

The roadshow, second in line, on ‘Project Construction Equipment’ brought together regional, national and global equipment suppliers and service providers on a common platform, to interact with stakeholders of Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (CBRPL).

The global roadshow focused on supplier / service providers of project construction equipment such as earth moving equipment, heavy lift equipment, tractors/trailers and piling rigs, a press release issued by the CPCL and IOCL said.

M. Selvarasu, Member of Parliament, Nagapattinam; A. Arun Thamburaj, District Collector; H Shankar, Director (Technical), CPCL; K.S. Raju, Executive Director (Projects), Engineers India Limited (EIL); and senior CPCL/IOCL officials addressed the inaugural session of the road show.

In his address, Mr. Shankar said the project will bring about an all-round growth and development of the region, providing various opportunities to local enterprises.

The District Collector espoused the importance of collaborative approach as well as bringing national and international expertise to develop Nagapattinam in tandem with successful execution and commissioning of CBRPL project.

The Nagapattinam MP said the mammoth project will pave way for multifold development in the region, and foster entrepreneurship among the regional community.