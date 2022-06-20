Girl ends life

TIRUCHI

A 19-year-old girl on Monday allegedly ended her life after she was said to have been reproached by her mother for scoring low marks in the Plus Two exams. The incident was reported at Kalingaudaiyanpatti village in Thuraiyur taluk.

The girl’s mother later attempted to end her life apparently fearing that she would be held responsible for her daughter’s death. The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Thuraiyur.

The body of the girl was sent to Government Hospital, Thuraiyur for autopsy. The Thuraiyur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.