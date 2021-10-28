German Consul General’s pat for Freudenberg Training Centre

Karin Stoll, Consul General, German Consulate in Chennai, visited Freudenberg Training Centre in Nagapattinam on Wednesday for a closer understanding of the service activities of Freudenberg’s vocational technical training for holistic development of children of families affected by the tsunami.

A proponent of talent development, Ms. Stoll, who undertook the visit at the invitation of Georg Graf, Regional Representative, Freudenberg Regional Corporate Centre India and Trustee, Freudenberg Tsunami Victims Rehabilitation Foundation, analysed the impact of the centre’s goal to provide young people with apprenticeships and help them qualify for a technical profession that would shape their own and the country’s future.

Accompanied by Chitrakala, Principal of the training centre, Ms.Stoll went around the shop and classrooms and interacted with the students. She appreciated the display of innovations/projects designed by the students as part of their training.

The visiting dignitary, according to a spokesperson of the centre, reflected on the Indo-German commitment to work together for holistic development of talent in India.

Freudenberg originally established the training centre in 2004 following the devastating tsunami and officially commenced in 2009. So far, the centre has provided professional training along the lines of dual vocational educational system in Germany to 1,000 young students to start off their careers as welders, fitters, machinists, mechanics (motor vehicle) and electricians.

“Germany and India share a common vision of holistic development of technology and talent in India. The Freudenberg Training Centre is a strong reflection of this joint vision we share, and the relationship Germany has had with India. It is heartening to see that the centre has trained close to 1,000 young people in various career streams over the last few years,” Ms. Stoll said

“Freudenberg is opening up opportunities for young people with the excellent training centre while also helping India’s economy. It is a beacon for the ‘Make in India’ national programme designed to foster innovation, enhance skills development and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the country,” she added.

"Ninety per cent of trainees find work right after completing the courses. Most have found jobs in well-known organisations in Chennai area and other cities. Skill development is essential as part of the drive to build on India’s socio-economic infrastructure”, said Mr. Graf.