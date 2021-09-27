Ganja seized from fishing boat

About 280 kg of ganja was confiscated from a fishing boat at Nagapattinam harbour by a team of Customs officials on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted a boat near Nagapattinam harbour and following a check, confiscated 280 kg ganja packed in 10 bags. The contraband was valued at ₹1 crore in international market.

The suspected smugglers reportedly fled the spot. The Customs team also confiscated four two-wheelers, two fishing nets, and the boat that the smugglers had abandoned.

Preliminary investigations by officials indicated that the contraband was destined for Sri Lanka.