An unidentified gang robbed ₹1.8 lakh cash from a TASMAC supervisor while he was returning home near Papanasam in Thanjavur district on Saturday night.

The TASMAC supervisor, Sivaraman, had closed the liquor outlet and was returning home riding a motorcycle when a three-member gang intercepted him at Padugai Pudhu Theru.

The gang members assaulted the supervisor and robbed ₹1.8 lakh cash he was carrying and escaped from the spot. The Papanasam Police has registered a case.