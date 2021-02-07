Gambling complaint leads to sealing of Union Club

In a late night operation on Saturday, Revenue officials sealed the Union Club, a popular sports cum recreational centre in the city, to curb gambling.

Acting on a complaint of a Village Administrative Officer that the premises was being used for gambling, a team of revenue and police officials led by District Revenue Officer Palani Kumar rushed to the spot around 11 p.m. and searched the premises. The raid lasted for more than an hour. They found a group of people engaged in gambling by playing cards. A few others were allegedly served liquor without any valid license. On seeing the officials, the card players went out hurriedly abandoning the game. However, the police arrested R. Manikandan (25) of Keela Vannarapettai and S. Madan (36) of Rainbow Nagar in Uyyakokndam Thirumalai. The police also seized 52 cards, ₹20,000 and a liquor bottle.

After collecting evidences, the revenue officials sealed the club for violating rules and regulations. They said that no one would be allowed to enter the premises until further orders. The arrested persons were subsequently released on bail.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that material evidences had been collected from the spot. Moreover, it had been found that the club had not paid the stipulated lease amount to the Government for more than 44 years. Notices were served to the club on many occasions in this regard. Suitable action would be taken as per the rule of law, the Collector said.

In May 2019, the Tiruchi City Corporation officials demolished the century-old City Club on West Boulevard Road after a long legal battle. Sports infrastructure including badminton and tennis courts on the premises, which served the people for more than 100 years, were dismantled, to the shock of sports persons and aspiring players.

Similar to the City Club, the Union Club on Bharathidasan Road in Cantonment was set up before Independence. It has an excellent infrastructure for sports such as tennis, table tennis, billiards and other games. It has been a popular sports centre in the city. It hosted a number of International Tennis Federation (ITF) men’s circuit tournaments until recently.

Sports persons who came to the club for regular practice on Sunday were shocked to see the sealed premises.

“We are saddened to see the closure of sports facilities. It has ultimately affected the overall growth of sports,” said D. Rajkumar, a regular user of the tennis court in the Union Club in Tiruchi.