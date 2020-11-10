A joint initiative by Bishop Heber College and Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy

TIRUCHI

The Bishop Heber College here and the Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy have joined hands to offer a full-time BBA programme in Aviation and Ground Handling. The three-year undergraduate programme was launched on Tuesday at the college premises during which a copy of the syllabus was unveiled by the Bishop, CSI Tiruchi- Thanjavur Diocese and the chairman, secretary of the College Governing Board Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran in the presence of the college principal D. Paul Dhayabaran, Captain Jacob Selvaraj, honorary secretary, Madras Flying Club, Tiruchi Airport, among others. In addition to this programme, six-month diploma courses on Cabin Crew and Hospitality Management, Airport Ground Handling Management and Flight Operation Management were also launched on the occasion.

The syllabus for the BBA Aviation programme has been prepared jointly by the College and the Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy. The college has provided the necessary infrastructure for the conduct of the UG programme and diploma courses. The language papers and management subjects would be handled by the College, while the aviation-related courses would be handled by a team of well-trained instructors of the Madras Flying Club Aviation Academy. The intake for the BBA programme would be 60 students per year and the programme would comprise theory and practical sessions.

Under the BBA Aviation programme, 70 % of the courses would be handled by the faculty members of the Department of Management and the remaining 30 % by the Aviation Academy, says Dr. Michael David Premkumar, Head, Department of Management, Bishop Heber College. This is the first of its kind programme that is being offered in Tiruchi, says Michael David Premkumar. Provisional admissions for the programme is expected to start from Wednesday at the College through online mode, he added. The degree for BBA Aviation programme would be awarded by the Bharathidasan University, while the diploma certificates would be awarded by the college.

The 91-year-old Madras Flying Club which runs the Aviation Academy shifted its operations from the Chennai International Airport to Tiruchi Airport last year. The Flying Club has been provided with a room at the Tiruchi airport where theory and practical sessions for the students would be held. Some of the aviation-related subjects during the three-year programme include familiarisation of airport and aircraft, introduction to cabin crew profession, air regulation, aviation security and general navigation, Captain Jacob Selvaraj told The Hindu. The Madras Flying Club and the college had signed an Memorandum of Understanding in February this year to offer aviation courses at the institution.

This Madras Flying Club would establish an Aero Lab at the college during next academic year for the students to know about the crucial parts of aircraft in its possession and its functioning. Capt Selvaraj said the Flying Club had in its possession six single engine Cessna and Hansa aircraft, adding that plans were afoot to buy a new two-engine aircraft. The administrative office of the Flying Club had already been shifted to the Tiruchi airport and the aircrafts in its possession would be moved once the hangar was ready at the airport.

Capt. Jacob Selvaraj said the BBA Aviation programme would be beneficial to students as it would make them familiar with aviation related aspects coupled with management subjects.