Free TNPSC model exams

The District Central Library and N.R. IAS Academy will hold free model exams for Group II, II-A, and IV of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on April 25 at 10 a.m. on the library premises on West Boulevard Road.

The subjects will include Indian geology, Indian cultural history, administration and mathematics.

The exams will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Question booklets will be handed to students, who will have to answer them through the optical mark recognition (OMR) system.

Those who have already appeared for the model exams are eligible to resit the papers along with newcomers. More information may be had from the landline number 0431-2702242.