Four test positive in Central region

Four persons, including three from Thanjavur district and one from Tiruvarur district, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the central region on Tuesday.
With this the total number of persons who had tested positive in Thanjavur district has risen to 49. According to official sources, the person who had tested positive at Adhiramapattinam was from the friends circle of an infected person. The others were family members of a person from Kumbakonam, who had already tested positive.
In Tiruvarur district, one person, a contact of an already positive patient, tested positive on Tuesday, according to the media bulletin issued by the Health Department. With this, the total number of positive cases in Tiruvarur has gone up to 28.
No positive case was reported in any other district in the central region on Tuesday.
