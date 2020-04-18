Four test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

Four patients, three from Perambalur district and one from Thanjavur, tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Saturday.

The patients from Perambalur have all been sent to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital which has been designated as a COVID-19 hospital, while the patient from Thanjavur is undergoing treatment at the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital.

Three male patients, including a four-year-old, tested positive in Perambalur district. The four-year-old is the son of a man with travel history to Sharjah.

“The family had been kept under home quarantine and had completed the 28-day-period. The parents tested negative but the child seems to have contracted the virus,” official sources said.

A 47-year-old policeman, who hails from Salem, also tested positive. Sources say that he may have come in contact with a carrier of the virus while on duty. The man complained of throat ache and was immediately tested. His family members, 36 policemen of his police station, home guard and volunteers have been asked to home quarantine themselves.

A 24-year-old man, the brother-in-law of the first patient who tested positive in the district, has also tested positive for the infection. All three patients are stable and have been shifted to the Tiruchi MGMGH on Friday night.

The total number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district is currently four.

Thanjavur

A 39-year-old woman of Patteeswaram near Kumbakonam tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to sources, the woman had called on her relative at Sundaram Nagar, Thanjavur, last month as the later was about to deliver a baby. Subsequently, the Sundaram Nagar woman tested positive and delivered a male baby at the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital, Thanjavur, during the first week of this month.

She had reportedly contracted the virus from her father-in-law who had a travel history to New Delhi to attend a religious conference held there in March. The Patteeswaram woman is the daughter of the Sundaram Nagar person, sources said.