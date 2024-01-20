GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four killed, seven injured in an accident near Manora in Thanjavur district

The accident took place on January 20 when the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit the parapet near Manora Fort on the East Coast Road in Sethubavachathiram police station limits.

January 20, 2024 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of a car that hit the parapet wall near Manora Fort in Thanjavur district on Saturday morning.

The mangled remains of a car that hit the parapet wall near Manora Fort in Thanjavur district on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons were killed on the spot and seven others injured in a road accident on the East Coast Road near Sethubavachathiram in Thanjavur district when a speeding car hit the parapet of a culvert on Saturday, January 20, 2024 morning.

According to police sources, 11 members from Indira Nagar in Thoothukudi district were travelling in an SUV to pay worship at the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni. The accident took place on Saturday, January 20 morning when the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit the parapet near Manora Fort on the East Coast Road in Sethubavachathiram police station limits.

The front portion of the vehicle suffered severe damage. Four persons died on the spot in the accident. Police identified them as Y. Packiyaraj, 62, A. Gnanambal, 60, M. Rani, 40, and M. Chinnapandi, 40. Their dead bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai for postmortem.

The seven injured persons were identified as P. Mariya Selvaraj, 37, M. Fathima Mary, 31; M. Santhosh Selvam, 7; P. Shanmughathai, 53; B. Saraswathi, 50; B. Ganapathy, 52; and S. Latha, 40. They were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Sethubavachathiram police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

