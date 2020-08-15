Four killed in road accident

Four persons were killed in a road accident near Mannargudi on Saturday.

According to police, the mishap took place around 2.30 a.m. when a poultry-laden goods carrier collided with another vehicle parked on Thiruthuraipoondi Road at Neduvakottai near Mannargudi. Driven by Ramesh of Nathampalayam, Tiruppur district, it was proceeding from Tiruchi to Thiruthuraipoondi.

In the impact, the occupants of the poultry carrier, Venkatachalam of Aranthangi, Chandrasekhar of Dharapuram, Vengadachalam of Alangudi and Shibu of West Bengal, died on the spot.

Ramesh, who suffered injuries, was admitted at the government hospital in Mannargudi.