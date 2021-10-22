Four injured in mid-sea clash between fishermen

Four fishermen of Tranquebar were reportedly injured in a mid-sea attack off Point Calimere coast by another group of fishermen belonging to Adhirampattinam in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

The clash erupted as the fishing nets of the two boats got entangled, official sources said. The injured fishermen, allegedly beaten up with iron rods, were admitted to the Government Hospital, Nagapattinam.

Earlier this week, fishing nets of 15 fibre boats belonging to fishermen of Akkaraipettai were destroyed due to entanglement caused by six mechanised boats with fishermen of Poompuhar onboard.

Occupants of the fibre boats lodged a complaint with the Coastal Security Group.

The fishermen of Nagapattinam-Karaikal coastal hamlets held a meeting and adopted a resolution urging the State government to take appropriate action against the fishermen of Poompuhar.

Official sources said that the Nagapattinam fishermen are against permits being given to their counterparts in other districts.

Since the sea is rough during the north-east monsoon along the Coromandel coast, fishermen from other districts also choose to operate from Point Calimere in view of the scope for abundant catch and this often leads to entanglement of nets, a senior official explained.