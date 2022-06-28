Four die in motorcycle-lorry collision

Four persons died in a road accident when a motorcycle and a lorry collided in Meemisal police station limits in the district on Tuesday.

The four were travelling on a two-wheeler and proceeding towards Meemisal when the vehicle and the lorry that came in the opposite direction collided on East Coast Road at Velivayal bridge in the evening.

While three persons died on the spot, another died at the Government Hospital, Manamelkudi. The identity of the four victims were yet to be established, said police sources. Meemisal police are investigating.