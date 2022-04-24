Four cases in central districts
Four patients tested positive for COIVD-19 in central districts on Sunday.
According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Pudukottai recorded two new cases of COVID-19. Tiruchi and Thanjavur recorded one case each. Other districts including Karur, Tiruvarur and Nagapatinam recorded no fresh cases.
