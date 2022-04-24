Tiruchirapalli

Four cases in central districts

Four patients tested positive for COIVD-19 in central districts on Sunday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Pudukottai recorded two new cases of COVID-19. Tiruchi and Thanjavur recorded one case each. Other districts including Karur, Tiruvarur and Nagapatinam recorded no fresh cases.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2022 9:25:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/four-cases-in-central-districts/article65351680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY