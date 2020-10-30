Four arrested in boy kidnap case

TIRUCHI
The city police on Friday arrested four persons on the charge of kidnapping a 12-year-boy here on Thursday. Special teams were on the lookout for two more persons who are alleged to be involved in the kidnap.
Police sources said the boy was kidnapped by the gang to extract money from his family. Those arrested were Manickapandian, Saravanan, Selvakumar and Sathishbabu. A car-borne gang which had kidnapped the boy on Thursday evening abandoned the minor and the vehicle a few hours later after chased by the police.
The boy was rescued and the vehicle confiscated. Video grabs generated from the surveillance cameras enabled the police in determining the colour of the vehicle and its model based on which the action by the police began to apprehend the kidnappers and to rescue the boy.
