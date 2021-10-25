Four AIADMK men arrested in Karur

Four AIADMK members, including a district panchayat council member, were arrested on Monday in connection with the protest staged by them against the postponement of election to the post of vice- chairperson of the district panchayat on Friday.

Police picked up Thiruvika, member, district panchayat council, his son Tamilselvan, Kamalakannan, union secretary (Karur west) of the AIADMK and one Sundar. They were produced before Judicial Magistrate-I Ambika, who remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days.

They were among those who had participated in the protest staged by the AIADMK men led by former Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar against the postponement of the election. Upset over the decision taken by P. Manthrasalam, the Returning Office and Project Director, DRDA, they blocked his car and raised slogans against the postponement of the election.

Based on his complaint, the police had registered a case against Mr. Vijayabhaskar and several others.