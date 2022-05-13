Foundation stone laid
Foundation stone has been laid on Friday for the construction of a new fish landing yard at Sethubhavachatram.
According to official sources, the new fish landing yard will be constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore. It will be 110 meters long with modern facilities. Simultaneously, the old fish landing yard will also be renovated.
The construction of a new and renovation of old fish landing yard is expected to benefit 55 mechanised fishing vessels and 850 country boats, sources said.
