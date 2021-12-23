Tiruchirapalli

Foundation laid for reconstruction of temple tank wall

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Thursday laid the foundation for reconstruction of the damaged parapet wall of Kamalalayam tank at Thyagarajaswamy Temple here.

The parapet wall on the southern side of the tank was damaged to a distance of 148 feet during the heavy rain in October. Subsequently, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR and CE ), which supervises the administration of the temple, decided to reconstruct the damaged portion at an estimated cost of ₹77 lakh.

The work had been entrusted to Sri Selva Muthukumar Charitable Trust on the condition that the work be completed within the period mentioned in the agreement, sources said.

Senior Revenue and HR and CE officials and Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan participated in the ceremony.


