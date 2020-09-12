‘Fossilised wood’ found

PERAMBALUR
Locals at Karambiam village in Kunnam taluk have found what is believed to be fossilised wood in an inlet channel of a tank on Saturday.
While workers were cleaning the inlet channel north of Ponneri tank, they discovered the fossil. Soon, a group of local activists, including one Ramesh Karuppiah, were called to assist in excavating the area. Mr. Karuppiah and a team of youth cleaned the area, including plucking weeds and plants after which the fossil was dusted and exposed.
“As the rock had eroded over time, it has exposed the fossil wood. It is two metres long and is only around 10 km away from the National Fossil Wood Park, Sathanur, which is an area rich in fossils,” Mr. Karuppiah said.
The people in the village decided to preserve the fossil in its original location and conserve it, Mr. Karuppiah said. “Geological Survey of India officials have been informed and they are expected to inspect it soon,” he added.
