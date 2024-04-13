GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department extends search operation to Perambalur district

The Forest Department personnel suspect that it might move to Vayalapadi and Chinnar areas in search of water. A team visited the areas to place cameras and cages

April 13, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The elusive leopard, which was believed to have moved to Ariyalur from Mayiladuthurai, is suspected to have strayed into Perambalur district on Saturday.

After the animal was spotted at Sendurai in Ariyalur district, the Forest Department personnel placed three cages to catch the big cat. Infrared cameras were set up at vantage points to track its movements. A number of experts were involved. However, they could not trace the animal except for noticing pug marks at Vanjinapuram. It is suspected that the leopard might have sneaked into Perambalur district. The animal was believed to be moving in search of water. The Forest Department personnel said that it might move to Vayalapadi and Chinnar areas in search of water. Following this, a team visited the areas to place cameras and cages.

A senior official of the Forest Department told The Hindu that the movement of the animal was being monitored in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Based on field-level inputs, cages would be shifted.

