‘Focus on promoting entrepreneurship’

The Industries department is keen on promoting entrepreneurship in manufacture-based enterprises among youth in nine backward blocks in Nagapattinam district.

Barring Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai blocks, the remaining nine blocks of Kollidam, Sirkazhi, Sembanarkovil, Kuttalam, Thirumarugal, Keelaiyur, Thalaignayar and Vedaranyam are backward.

Floor tiles, food oil, condiment powder, ready-made garments, bakery items, hollow blocks, printing press, flex printing, cell phone servicing, wheel alignment, and photo studio figure among the ventures where the potential for self-employment and entrepreneurship is bright, according to officials.

For tiny industries ₹6.25 lakh or 25% of the cost of machinery is given as subsidy. For medium enterprises, a maximum of ₹50 lakh or 25% of the cost incurred on machinery is given as subsidy under government schemes.

Unlike in the case of Western districts where strong entrepreneurship culture is coupled with pro-active participation by banks for implementation of these schemes, the Industries department has met with only moderate success in achieving targets in the delta districts where agriculture drives the economy.

In Nagapattinam district, for instance, the district administration has achieved disbursal of ₹65 lakh as subsidy out of the target of ₹147 lakh, under the NEEDS. Out of 15 targeted beneficiaries, five have been chosen to start enterprises under this scheme. Twenty five beneficiaries under UYEGP have availed subsidy benefits to the tune of ₹22.5 lakh out of the subsidy target of ₹65 lakh set for 2019-20. The Industries department hopes to identify at least 70 to 80 % of the targeted number of beneficiaries by the end of this fiscal, P. Damodaran, General Manager, District Industries Centre, said.

Last week, a seminar on the subsidy schemes for the MSME sector was chaired by District Collector Praveen P. Nair. The Collector urged the youth in the district to avail themselves of the entrepreneurship schemes and improve their standard of living.