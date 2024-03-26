Flying Squads, Static Surveillance teams seize over ₹76 lakh cash in Perambalur constituency

March 26, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Flying Squads and the Static Surveillance Teams deployed at various places in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency seized a little over ₹76.67 lakh till March 25.

The teams, which also comprise a few police personnel, set out on their task from March 16 when the Election Commission announced the poll dates for various States. Tamil Nadu will go to the poll on April 19.

Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency encompasses six Assembly segments of Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (reserved), Perambalur (reserved) and Kulithalai. Barring Perambalur and Kulithalai, the remaining constituencies come under Tiruchi district. Perambalur Collector is the Returning Officer of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Official sources said cash totalling a little over ₹39 lakh carried without proper documents were seized till March 25 up to 6 a.m. by Flying Squads at various locations falling within Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. Seizure of cash without documents in Kulithalai Assembly constituency was the highest with the figure exceeding ₹26 lakh. The constituency comes under Karur district.

Confiscation of cash by Static Surveillance Teams in Perambalur constituency was over ₹37 lakh. This included over ₹27 lakh confiscated in the Perambalur assembly segment alone. Out of the total cash confiscated by the two teams, ₹48.11 lakh was released after production of necessary documents and evidence by the respective persons up to March 25. The balance amount was yet to be released.

Apart from cash, the two teams also seized liquor bottles transported in a car in Perambalur district, clothes worth ₹20 lakh without proper documents and other materials.