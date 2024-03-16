GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flying squads, control rooms in place to enforce model code in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai

March 16, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An election control room has been set up in Nagapattinam district and voters can convey information and complaints with respect to the implementation of the election Model Code of Conduct, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said in a statement.

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency (Reserved) has six Assembly segments — three each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. While Nagapattinam district has 5,49,443 voters and Tiruvarur has 7,89,016 voters. In Nagapattinam district, 49 of the 651 polling stations have been classified as sensitive.

In each Assembly constituency, nine flying squads, nine static surveillance teams, and one video surveillance team have been deployed. In each of the teams, three persons, including officials of police department and revenue officer, will be present.

The district control room numbers are 1800 4257034, 04365-252594, 04365-252595, 04365-252599. The general public can also contact toll free number 1950 for complaints.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi in a statement said the Lok Sabha constituency had six Assembly segments — three in Mayiladuthurai and three in Thanjavur districts. Nineteen polling stations were classified sensitive.

In each Assembly constituency 9 flying squads, 9 static surveillance teams were deployed. The public can contact the district control room on 1800 425 8970 for complaints.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.