Tiruchirapalli

Flower market sealed

Pudukottai municipal authorities have temporarily closed the flower market at old bus stand after it was found that personal distancing was not being adhered to inside the venue.

The action was taken on Monday evening following public complaints and on the instruction of the Collector, they said.

The entire market, which consisted of about 40 wholesale and retail shops, was covered with tin sheets and sealed. A banner announcing its temporary closure for failing to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines of the State government was displayed for public knowledge.

The authorities said there was always a big crowd inside the flower market whenever auction took place as wholesale buyers waited for a long time for prices to come down.

